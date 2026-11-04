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Signs Point To Trump Heading Back To Palm Beach After GOP Midterm Losses

By Joel Malkin
President Trump Travels To Illinois

Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Trump will be heading back home after his party lost big in the midterms.

The Town of Palm Beach announces it will be closing roadways leading to Mar-a-Lago early Friday morning and the FAA has a VIP alert and flight restrictions going into place from Friday to Sunday.

A CPAC gala is underway through Saturday at Mar-a-Lago and while Trump is not listed as a speaker, names on the list include Florida Senator Rick Scott, Congresswoman Kat Cammack and actor Jim Caveizel who famously starred as Jesus in The Passion of the Christ.

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