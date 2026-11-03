Hillsborough Voters Choose To Elect Superintendent

TAMPA -- Starting in 2028, the voters instead of the Hillsborough County School Board, will choose the school superintendent.

Hillsborough becomes the largest school district in Florida, and one of the few large districts in the country, to have voters choose the system boss in a partisan election.

Voters approved the change along with another amendment changing the County Commission to nine single-member districts. They also approved continuing a half-cent sales tax to pay for school facility repairs and upgrades.

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