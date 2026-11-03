Ashley Moody Wins Florida U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senator Ashley Moody, appointed to the post by Governor Ron DeSantis, is poised to win the seat on her own.

With more than 90 percent of the vote counted, Republican Moody leads Democrat Angie Nixon by nearly three percentage points.

Early results, consisting of vote-by-mail and early voting, had Nixon in the lead until votes cast on Election Day were counted.

In her victory speech, Moody said "Don't mess with Texas" would sound PG next to her slogan, "Don't F With Florida!"

She then explained that the F stood for "fool."

Moody becomes senator for the next two years in what was a special election to fill out the remaining term of Marco Rubio, appointed Secretary of State by President Trump.

She'll run again for a full six-year term in 2028.

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