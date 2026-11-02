Crashed Learjet Co-Pilot Identified By Family As Young Boca Raton Woman Who Earned License At 17

The family of the co-pilot of the Learjet that crashed in Palm Beach County has identified her as a 20-year-old Boca Raton woman.

According to parents of Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, she is the one heard frantically telling Air Traffic Control that the plane was rapidly descending before it nosedived into the ground.

CBS 12 News spoke with her as a high school senior back in 2023 when she had just earned her private pilot's license before even getting a driver's license.

Filgueiras attended a special academy program at West Boca Raton High School and the school district paid for her to get her pilot's license.