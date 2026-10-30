GOP Governor Nominee Donalds In Boca Raton, Stuart Ahead Of Daytona Beach Rally

Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds stopped in Boca Raton yesterday on his 'Defending the Florida Dream' bus tour. The bus pulled in to Century Village, where a crowd of seniors and others greeted him.

"We are going to win and I am going to be your next governor!"

Donalds told the crowd that Florida should remain “free” and “red,” and asked supporters who had already voted to encourage their friends and family members to cast ballots.

He also took aim at the Democrat Socialist running against Republican Senator Ashley Moody.

"The Democrats, they will bend a knee to the radical Islamists just like they bend a knee to the radical communists. You got Angie Nixon out there who can't even tell the truth that Cuba is under a communist dictatorship."