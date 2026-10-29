Election Day Safety: Palm Beach County Sheriff Says Deputies Will Be Ready To Respond When Needed

Election day is coming Tuesday and Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw tells us that his deputies will be available at the polls if needed.

"We're at the major locations and then we're on call for the other ones. If they have a problem we'll go there. And it's just to keep the peace."

He urges voters of all political stripes to keep their calm despite some tense times.

"The reality of it is the temperature is pretty high with Democrat versus Republican. And people are very passionate about it so we don't want them to get over there, get in fist fights, break the rules on how close they can get."