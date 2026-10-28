King Tides Continue To Cause Damage In Palm Beach County

The King tides caused more issues and damage yesterday with photos of a Ferrari stuck in standing water in Manalapan making the rounds as high tides and strong winds flooded coastal roads and powerful surf damaged the Juno Beach Pier.
The pier is still standing but some deck panels popped out and it was closed until further notice.
The Jupiter Civic Center was also closed until further notice after the stairs along the beach were destroyed by waves.
A stretch of South Ocean Boulevard was closed due to rising water along Palm Beach.
The King tides will continue for the next several days, though things may improve after today's high tide.