Another Florida County Votes To Approve Data Center Moratorium

Another Florida county has moved forward with a moratorium on large-scale AI data centers.

Martin County Commissioners yesterday, voted 4-0 in favor of the temporary ban after hearing from a number of residents who spoke out against a proposed data center for an area along western Kanner Highway. They say it's too close to homes and schools, while others say there needs to be more studying of the potential effects of data centers on the communities nearby.

The moratorium will last for up to one year, but that proposed facility submitted its request prior to an earlier initial vote so it will be considered.

Palm Beach County recently instituted a one-year moratorium on hyper-scale data centers as well.