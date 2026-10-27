Family Mourns Road Ranger Who Was Killed While On-Duty Along I-95

While a Florida highway Road Ranger who was killed on the job has not been officially named by law enforcement, his family is speaking publicly about 23-year-old Kalibe Combs.

He was helping troopers work a crash scene along I-95 near Lantana Road early Sunday when FHP says an 18-year old driver crossed into closed lanes and crashed into him.

Combs' mother tells CBS 12 News that he had just become a father.

"I need people to know that he was not just some Road Ranger killed on the side of the road. He is a person. He is a father. He is a brother. He is a son. He is a grandson. He is a good person."

Aretta Combs says investigators told her that her son had followed safety protocols while working the scene.