St. Lucie Firefighter Dies On-Duty Just Over A Year After His Firefighter Brother Passes Away

A St. Lucie County firefighter-paramedic died while on duty Saturday, more than a year after his younger brother, who also served as a firefighter-paramedic, died at age 26.

The St. Lucie County Fire District announced the line-of-duty death of Austin Hodge, calling his death a “profound loss” to the department and the fire service community. But they haven't shared details of how he died.

Hodge joined the district in 2017, and served the community for more than nine years. He was assigned to Station 9. Neighboring fire rescue agencies shared their condolences.

Austin Hodge’s younger brother, Jarius Hodge, also with St. Lucie County Fire Rescue, died from septic shock in July of 2025.