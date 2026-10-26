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Senate Candidate Angie Nixon Scheduled To Appear In Riviera Beach

By Joel Malkin
Sen. Bernie Sanders Campaigns For Senate Candidate In Florida Angie Nixon In Tampa

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News / Getty Images

As early voting continues across the state, the campaigning continues as well.

Democrat U.S. Senate nominee Angie Nixon will be in Palm Beach County tonight.

Nixon is set to meet voters in Riviera Beach, alongside Mayor Douglas Lawson. The two will hold a Get Out and Vote rally at Imperial Plaza at 6 p.m.

The event is expected to include phone banking, voter outreach and volunteer mobilization, with an opportunity for voters to meet Nixon, a state representative who is challenging Republican Senator Ashley Moody.

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