South Florida Democrat Congressman Says Man Arrested For Threatening His Life

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has not yet commented on the arrest of a Boca Raton man accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for a sitting member of Congress.

Democrat Congressman Jared Moskowitz announced on social media that a man had been arrested, just a few miles from his house, for threatening his life.

He thanked FDLE and local law enforcement for acting quickly to keep him and his family safe after the voicemail was left at one of Moskowitz's South Florida congressional offices.

He later told the Sun-Sentinel that the message included the man saying he wanted to slit his throat.

Law enforcement traced the call to the suspect, whose name has not been released.

Moskowitz is in a heated race for re-election against former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. Both candidates are Jewish and spent time at a recent forum, talking about who is more supportive of Israel.