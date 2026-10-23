Pres. Trump Heads To Palm Beach After Donalds Rally In Fort Myers

President Trump will be in Fort Myers today, campaigning with the Republican nominee for Governor, Congressman Byron Donalds.

He will then be heading to Palm Beach to stay the night at Mar-a-Lago, and there is speculation that he will vote early while in Palm Beach County.

The FAA has a VIP alert in effect around President Donald J. Trump International Airport beginning at 2 p.m. this afternoon and lasting until 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Roads leading to the president's home are also closed. The Town of Palm Beach says South Ocean Boulevard between South County Road and Southern Boulevard will remain closed until further notice.

Trump will be campaigning for Republicans in Michigan this weekend.