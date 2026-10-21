Bond Set For 2 Men Arrested For Posing As FWC Officers & Robbing People

A judge is granting bond for two men accused of impersonating Florida Fish and Wildlife officers and stealing from victims in Palm Beach County.

Sean Armas and Billy Brewer allegedly committed three robberies on Monday as they drove around in a pickup truck bearing the FWC emblem.

Deputies say they confronted people on the street and stole jewelry from two known victims and an electric scooter from another.

Bond was set this morning at $150,000 for each suspect.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and want anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Dial 1-800-458-TIPS or **TIPS on your cell phone and remain anonymous.