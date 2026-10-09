Kittens Buried Alive, Others Dead By Illegal Immigrant In Martin County, Sheriff Says

A harrowing investigation involving kittens that were buried alive.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a mobile home park in Hobe Sound to reports that a woman had killed two kittens and buried them in the backyard.

While digging, deputies made a stunning discovery. They found two kittens buried alive, after hearing them crying out from underground.

It's believed that 36-year-old illegal immigrant Alba Chavez did kill three other kittens, though the remains of only two were dug up.