Woman Blamed In Death Of 3 PBSO Deputies Along Southern Blvd Gets Easing Of Her Bond

The woman accused of killing three Palm Beach County motor deputies who were standing on the side of a busy road is having her bond eased as she awaits trial.

Corrinne Blue was driving her SUV along Southern Boulevard back in November of 2024 when the vehicle went off the road and struck the deputies who were standing along the shoulder with their motorcycles.

A judge has granted parts of her request in court yesterday. Blue's defense team asked the judge to ease her house arrest, lift her driving ban and to allow her to travel outside of the county. It's not clear which restrictions will change.

Blue will remain out of jail while she awaits trial and her attorneys say she has followed all of the conditions of her release.