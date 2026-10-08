Pres. Trump Offers To Transform Trump Intl Golf Club In WPB Into Presidential Retreat

President Trump wants to turn his West Palm Beach golf club into a presidential retreat for future and former U.S. presidents.

Trump says the military and Secret Service presented him with the idea to transform Trump International. His attorney sent County Commissioners a letter about the offer last month, since it's on county-owned land.

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo at a mid-September County Commission meeting requested permission to and was granted the ability to start the wheels into motion.

"I would respectfully request permission for myself and the county attorney's office to start engaging with the federal government, respective federal agencies and the Trump Organization if need be. Thank you Mayor."

To that, Mayor Sara Baxter said "Without objection, direction given."

Trump describes his vision of the property as a "sort of Camp David retreat," which would include a lodging facility that would be paid for by the golf club at no cost to taxpayers.