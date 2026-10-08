2 pm Thu: Hurricane Isaias Continues Getting Stronger

MIAMI -- Hurricane Isaias continues to strengthen as it approaches a landfall on the northern Gulf Coast. Areas from Mississippi to the Florida Panhandle could be affected by high winds, storm surge and potentially heavy rainfall.

Here's the 1 p.m. Central advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

..ISAIAS EXPECTED TO STRENGTHEN FURTHER...

...PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM STORM SURGE AND

DAMAGING WINDS IN THE WARNING AREA SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION

TODAY...

SUMMARY OF 100 PM CDT...1800 UTC...INFORMATION

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LOCATION...24.0N 89.8W

ABOUT 185 MI...300 KM N OF PROGRESO MEXICO

ABOUT 355 MI...570 KM S OF THE MOUTH OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...85 MPH...140 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...ENE OR 60 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...975 MB...28.80 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

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CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Suwannee River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Ocean Springs, MS to the Bay/Gulf County Line, FL

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish Line, LA to west of Ocean Springs, MS

* East of Bay/Gulf County Line to Aucilla River, FL

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Suwannee River to Yankeetown

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction

of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is a

life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas

should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from

rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.

Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local

officials.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36

hours before the anticipated first occurrence of

tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside

preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. For

a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather

Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at

hurricanes.gov.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

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At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Hurricane Isaias was located

near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 89.8 West. Isaias is moving

toward the east-northeast near 10 mph (17 km/h). A turn toward the

northeast is expected later today followed by a northward turn on

Friday. On the forecast track, Isaias is expected to pass to the

north of the Yucatan Peninsula today and make landfall along the

U.S. northern Gulf Coast within the warning area late Friday or

early Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher

gusts. Additional strengthening is expected through early Friday,

and Isaias should remain a dangerous hurricane as it approaches the

northern Gulf Coast Friday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from

the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90

miles (150 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 975 mb (28.80 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

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Key messages for Isaias can be found in the Tropical Cyclone

Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT4 and WMO header WTNT44 KNHC.

STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the

tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could

reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated

areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...

Ocean Springs, MS to Indian Pass, FL...5-7 ft

Mobile Bay...5-7 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Steinhatchee River, FL...4-6 ft

Mouth of the Mississippi River, LA to Ocean Springs, MS...3-5 ft

Steinhatchee River, FL to Suwannee River, FL...3-5 ft

Suwannee River, FL to Yankeetown, FL...2-4 ft

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of

onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and

dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative

timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over

short distances. For information specific to your area, please see

products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast

office.

For a complete depiction of areas at risk of storm surge inundation,

please see the National Weather Service Peak Storm Surge Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?peakSurge.

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected within the Hurricane Warning

area Friday night into early Saturday, with tropical storm

conditions beginning on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are

expected in the warning areas on Friday and Friday night.

Gusty winds are possible in portions of the Yucatan Peninsula today.

RAINFALL: Isaias is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 to 3

inches through Thursday across coastal portions of the eastern Bay

of Campeche with isolated higher amounts possible in the states of

Campeche and western Yucatan.

From Friday through the weekend, Isaias is expected to produce

rainfall amounts of 3 to 7 inches across the central U.S. Gulf Coast

extending from far southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Big Bend

region. Localized totals up to 15 inches are possible, particularly

within banding across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Rainfall

amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts up to 5 inches, are

possible across much of the Southeast as far north as the Tennessee

Valley and the Carolinas. Flash and urban flooding is possible

across the region, with considerable impacts possible across much of

southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle into southwestern

Georgia. River flooding is also expected, some of which could be

significant.

For a complete depiction of forecast rainfall associated with

Tropical Storm Isaias, please see the National Weather Service Storm

Total Rainfall Graphic available at

hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?rainqpf and the Flash Flood Risk

graphic at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ero.

TORNADOES: Isolated tornadoes will be possible Friday night in

coastal areas of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle and far

southwestern Georgia. The tornado threat will continue Saturday for

eastern Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida.

SURF: Swells will affect the western and northern portions of the

Yucatan Peninsula beginning today and spread northward toward the

Gulf Coast on Friday. These swells are likely to cause

life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult

products from your local weather office.

A depiction of rip current risk for the United States can be found

at: hurricanes.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?ripCurrents

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued this list of potential impact in the Big Bend and eastern Panhandle.

* FLOODING RAIN:

PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE

EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE, WESTERN BIG BEND, SE

ALABAMA, AND SOUTHWEST GEORGIA.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- MAJOR RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT MANY EVACUATIONS AND RESCUES.

- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN

MULTIPLE PLACES. SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME

DANGEROUS RIVERS. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND BARRIERS MAY BECOME

STRESSED. - FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER MANY STRUCTURES WITHIN MULTIPLE

COMMUNITIES, SOME STRUCTURES BECOMING UNINHABITABLE OR WASHED

AWAY. MANY PLACES WHERE FLOOD WATERS MAY COVER ESCAPE ROUTES.

STREETS AND PARKING LOTS BECOME RIVERS OF MOVING WATER WITH

UNDERPASSES SUBMERGED. DRIVING CONDITIONS BECOME DANGEROUS.

MANY ROAD AND BRIDGE CLOSURES WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED OUT.

PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED

TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ELSEWHERE ACROSS THE AREA.

* SURGE:

PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE

IMPACTS ACROSS THE COASTAL FLORIDA PANHANDLE AND BIG BEND. POTENTIAL

IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:

- LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING

ACCENTUATED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS,

WITH SEVERAL WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING

DEBRIS. LOCATIONS MAY BE UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD.

- LARGE SECTIONS OF NEAR-SHORE ESCAPE ROUTES AND SECONDARY ROADS

WASHED OUT OR SEVERELY FLOODED. FLOOD CONTROL SYSTEMS AND

BARRIERS MAY BECOME STRESSED.

- SEVERE BEACH EROSION WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS.

- MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS. MANY

SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN

UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED.

ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN FLORIDA PANHANDLE, FLORIDA BIG BEND,

SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA, LITTLE TO NO IMPACT IS

ANTICIPATED.

* TORNADOES:

PROTECT AGAINST A DANGEROUS TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT

IMPACTS ACROSS THE AREA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- THE OCCURRENCE OF SCATTERED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION

OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS.

- SEVERAL PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE WITH A FEW SPOTS

OF CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE, POWER LOSS, AND COMMUNICATIONS FAILURES.

- LOCATIONS COULD REALIZE ROOFS TORN OFF FRAME HOUSES, MOBILE

HOMES DEMOLISHED, BOXCARS OVERTURNED, LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR

UPROOTED, VEHICLES TUMBLED, AND SMALL BOATS TOSSED ABOUT.

DANGEROUS PROJECTILES CAN ADD TO THE TOLL.

PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS

ACROSS THE EXTREME SOUTHEAST FLORIDA BIG BEND.

* WIND:

PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS

ACROSS THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE:

- SOME DAMAGE TO ROOFING AND SIDING MATERIALS, ALONG WITH DAMAGE

TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, AND SHEDS. A FEW BUILDINGS

EXPERIENCING WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE

HOMES DAMAGED, ESPECIALLY IF UNANCHORED. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT

OBJECTS BECOME DANGEROUS PROJECTILES.

- SEVERAL LARGE TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER

NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE SHALLOW ROOTED. SEVERAL

FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.

- SOME ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM LARGE DEBRIS, AND MORE WITHIN URBAN

OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. A FEW BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ACCESS

ROUTES IMPASSABLE.

- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES, BUT MORE PREVALENT

IN AREAS WITH ABOVE GROUND LINES.

ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS

ACROSS THE WESTERN BIG BEND, AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST GEORGIA.

Shelters have already opened in some parts of the Panhandle. Bay County (Panama City) will open its shelter at 3 p.m. (Central) at Deane Bozeman School. Okaloosa County will open Davidson Middle in Crestview at 6 p.m. Washington County's shelters will open at 7 p.m. at Roulhac Middle and WAVE.

Photo: NHC