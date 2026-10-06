Gov. DeSantis: 220 Providers Removed From Florida's Medicaid Program

Florida's governor says the state's Medicaid program is projected to save more than $1 billion as a result of an initiative to investigate fraud, waste and abuse.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made an announcement today that 220 providers are no longer part of the program.

"The agency has focused particular attention on areas where data and billing patterns have identified heightened risk, including applied behavioral analysis, durable medical equipment and adult daycare."

He says the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration has conducted more than 400 provider visits since January and has increased background screenings and other steps to find suspicious activity.