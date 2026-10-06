Boca Raton Police Share Investigative Materials & Info After Officer Is Cleared In Fatal Shooting

A Boca Raton Police officer has recently been cleared of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man back in 2024 and the police chief is outlining the findings of the investigation.
Prosecutors say the shooting of 39-year-old Morey Clemmons was justified as the man was quickly rushing towards Officer Michael Super.
Newly released video of the encounter shows the man had been tased twice, but that didn't stop him.
(Warning: Graphic language)
(Warning: Graphic language)
Now, Chief Jared Phelps says an internal administrative review will be conducted.
"Not just the incident in and of itself by making sure that policies and procedures were followed, but it's also its entirety of how did the department respond to this situation. How can we do it better?"
Super had responded to calls of a man in the roadway, blocking traffic. Clemmons was yelling and throwing clothes at passing cars.