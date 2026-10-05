Man Accused Of Traveling To Indian River County To Murder Ex Is Now In County Jail

A man accused of traveling to Florida to kill his ex-girlfriend is now in a jail along the Treasure Coast.

Indian River County Jail records show 33-year-old Matthew Waggle was booked into a cell early this morning on a charge of first-degree murder.

The body of Dawn Kriskewic was found near a roadway back in August and surveillance video linked Waggle to the murder.

The sheriff has credited Flock cameras for helping to find Waggle who had traveled to Vero Beach by bus and Uber to commit the crime before heading back to Orlando on another Uber and taking another Greyhound bus out of state, eventually winding up in West Virginia. That's where U.S. Marshals tracked him down.