Bat With Rabies Sparks Alert In Indian River County After Rabid Raccoon Did Same In Martin

Rabies alerts are in effect for two Treasure Coast counties after wild animals test positive for the disease.

State health officials in Indian River County say an infected bat was captured near the Sonrise Apartment complex in Fellsmere last week.

The 60-day rabies alert just issued urges anyone who may have had contact with the bat to reach out to the Florida Department of Health.

This comes on back of a raccoon testing positive for rabies in Martin County earlier this week.

Health officials warn that the disease is currently present in the local wildlife population and say people should avoid any contact with animals like bats, raccoons, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes.

Rabies is a virus that affects the nervous system in mammals, including humans, and you should contact your doctor immediately if you've come in contact with an animal that may have it.