St. Lucie County Officials Say Buc-ee's Has Mostly Finished Its Local Hurdles

The Treasure Coast is another step closer to getting its own Buc-ee's.

The mega-sized travel center chain known for its giant variety of snacks, lots of gas pumps and clean restrooms wants to open a location near Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County Planning and Development officials now say the project has cleared all local hurdles.

The company now awaits final approval from the Florida Department of Transportation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection befor construction can begin on a Buc-ee's along Indrio Road near I-95.

A 2028 opening date is being targeted.