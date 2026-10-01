Beloved Minister's Murder Was A Case Of 'Mistaken Identity' According to West Palm Beach Police

No bond for the man accused of killing a beloved West Palm Beach minister.

38-year-old Hugh Milner Jr. appeared in court this morning, after being extradited from Broward to Palm Beach last night.

New details show that the suspect banged on the window of Akeem Moore's car at a home along Ontario Drive early Sunday morning because he thought the woman in the passenger seat was his ex-girlfriend. It was actually the sister, and Moore's girlfriend.

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo says Milner fired shots at the car as Moore drove away.

He took a bullet but still drove the passenger to a nearby fire station for help.

"Akeem should be remembered as a hero. His death is a heartbreaking loss."

The woman survived and Moore faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. His next court date is October 30.

Moore's loved ones are also speaking out about his final heroics.