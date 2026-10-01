Award-Winning West Palm Beach GreenMarket Set To Open For 32nd Season

The 32nd season of an award-winning South Florida farmer's market is about to open.

Angela Poco with the City of West Palm Beach events management says the GreenMarket brings 10,000 to 15,000 people to the downtown waterfront each Saturday because of the variety of the nearly 150 vendors.

"We have over 25 different countries represented from all different continents...Asia, Latin-America, Europe."

She says the theme for this year's event is "The World Right Here."

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is back to Number 1 in the nation on the USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. It's the fourth time that's happened in the past five years. Poco says the honors speak "volumes for what we do and our vendors and we're so proud of that."

She says the 'amazing' vendors are the reason "we're the number 1 market in the country."

The event begins tomorrow and runs each and every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through May 22, 2027 except on Feb. 6 and March 20, when it is closed for the Palm Tree Festival and the Palm Beach International Boat Show, respectively.