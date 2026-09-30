Palm Beach County Commission Wants Answers From PBSO On Flock Camera Data

Palm Beach County leaders want to know how data from Flock cameras are shared and who is allowed to search the data.

County Commissioner Joel Flores says he understands the AI-enabled technology helps crackdown on crime...

"But at what cost are we willing to give up our privacy and what are we really tracking?"

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw answered that question for us earlier this month, after the county voted to pause any new permits for automated license plate readers on county roadways.

"That camera's not tracking you like people want everybody to believe. That is a particular snapshot in time that that vehicle crossed that location, and now we're able to find it."

The county says 50 Flock cams have been permitted by the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies.

PBSO is expected to come back to the Commission with answers.