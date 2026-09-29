Former Fort Pierce City Manager On Trial For Bid Tampering

A jury has been seated in the criminal trial of a former Fort Pierce city manager.

Nicholas Mimms is accused of manipulating a city bidding process to benefit his niece's nonprofit.

Prosecutors say Mimms influenced the process involving two city-owned lots and worked to ensure they would be leased by Lincoln Park Young Professionals, while concealing his alleged conflict of interest. The group was planning to turn the vacant lots into a community space. But the organization received information that other bidders didn't have, helping it secure a low-cost, long-term lease from the city.

Opening statements got underway this afternoon.

53-year-old Mimms has pleaded not guilty to charges of bid tampering and official misconduct.