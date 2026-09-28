Friends & Loved Ones Of Bartender Killed By Hit & Run Driver Install Memorial Sign

Loved ones of a West Palm Beach bartender who was killed by a hit-and-run driver gathered at the scene of the crash over the weekend.

They put up a memorial sign that reads: "Drive Safely...In honor of Connor Blais."

The 28-year-old was riding his e-scooter home from a night shift at Roxy's Pub when he was struck in July and the driver kept going.

Blais' partner Lawrence Cassenti and Connor's mother were among those who showed up to post the sign along the shoulder of South Olive Avenue.

Lawrence Cassenti remembers him as someone who took safety seriously and made a point of following the rules.

“His mom used to actually say, why don't you just get up on the sidewalk? And he'd say, no, Mom, I can't do that, that's not legal,” Cassenti said. “He was always in the bike lane.”

For his mother, Janet Blais, the loss remains difficult to put into words.

“No mother, father, friends or family should have to go through this. It's very hard,” she said.

There has still not been an arrest in the case.