Former PBC Fire Rescue Captain Sentenced For Child Porn Possession

A former Palm Beach County Fire Rescue captain will do ten years behind bars for child porn possession.

45-year-old William Barbre has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 30 felony counts.

He was arrested in April of last year when detectives found more than a hundred files depicting sexual abuse of children under the age of 15 in his possession.

The arrest report notes that Barbre told deputies he felt 'repugnant' after viewing the files and said he would delete them.

After serving his prison sentence, Barbre will face five years of sex offender probation and must register as a sex offender. He also must stay off the internet, smartphones and computers as part of his probation.