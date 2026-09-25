AG Uthmeier, Gov. DeSantis Tout 20 Election Fraud Arrests: "Do Not Cheat"

Florida's attorney general and governor were at Palm Beach State College on Thursday to make an announcement about the state's crackdown on election fraud.

AG James Uthmeier says charges are being filed against 20 people for voting illegally, which takes to over 100 the number of those arrested and prosecuted since the creation of the Office of Election Crimes at the Department of State in 2022.

Uthmeier says "Don't let anybody tell you out there that election fraud does not happen. It does. Here in Florida it happens much less so than in other states. But here, we enforce the law."

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida has prioritized election integrity and there is zero tolerance for voter fraud.

"If somebody who's not eligible to vote casts a vote, that could cancel your vote out as a lawful citizen of this country and of the free state of Florida."

Many of the 20 suspects are non-U.S. citizens who are accused of illegally registering to vote and casting ballots as recently as the 2024 general election.

Each faces a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, though two of the suspects could get even more time. They include a man in Tampa who is a convicted felon and on probation. He is accused of falsely affirming that his voting rights had been restored and voted early in person in the 2024 election.

Uthmeier says these arrests send a message...

"Do not cheat. Do not vote illegally here in Florida. We will find you. We will catch you. We will prosecute you."