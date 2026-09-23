52-Year-Old Man Arrested At Delray Beach Chipotle After He's Caught In Online Predator Sting

A Russian YouTuber is credited with helping police nab a man for trying to solicit a minor for sex.
Delray Beach Police say 52-year-old Jeffrey Alan Mark was arrested outside a Chipotle restaurant, where he met fsomeone he thought was a 15-year-old girl that he met on Tinder.
She was actually a decoy sent by a Boca Raton-based content creator showed up to greet him, along with UFC fighter Jared Gordon. Russian native Vitaly Zdorovetskiy operates "Vitaly Streamers," a social media group.
In a video that's surfaced online, Mark says he's going through a 'terrible divorce' and has a daughter and fears he may lose his job.
He said he wasn't going to have sex with the girl, but police say he spent three days sending explicit messages, including a photo of his genitals.
Mark is being held without bond on several charges.