3 Teens Arrested For The Murder Of 17-Year-Old Girl In Riviera Beach

A teenage girl is dead and three teenage boys are in jail after an alleged armed robbery turned into a murder.
"Three juveniles allegedly planned to rob the victim of a firearm she attempted to sell. That attempted robbery escalated into violence and a young life was cut shore."
Riviera Beach Police Chief Michael Coleman says the 17-year-old girl was shot in the head during the encounter at a park last month.
Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested yesterday. One in Jacksonville and two in Riviera Beach.
The chief says the investigation is still open and adds that additional arrests and more charges may be forthcoming.
Coleman says Flock cameras and license plate reader technology helped detectives track the vehicle after it left the area.