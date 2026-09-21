Ban On Guns At PBC Governmental Center Put On Hold

An all-out weapons ban looks to be implemented at the Palm Beach County Governmental Center after a rowdy and tense budget meeting last week.

It featured a makeshift anti-Israel protest from people wanting to speak out against the county's investments into Israel bonds.

"Florida taxpayers do not want our money invested in Israel bonds..." As that man gets interrupted by commissioners saying 'Sir, thank you. Please leave.' The crowd applauds to which Mayor Sara Baxter says she sees a 'lady in green' clapping and asking deputies to have her removed.

Commissioners said the investments was not on the agenda, and after several people were cut off, others started screaming at county leaders.

During a recess, a human rights attorney and professor at Rutgers University was arrested for refusing to allow deputies to escort her out.

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo said in an internal letter that the ban on guns was set to go into effect today, but wanted to put it on hold to check with the state on the legality of it.

A sheriff's office substation is being set up inside the building.