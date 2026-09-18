More Than 50 Arrests Made In Human Trafficking Investigation Titled 'Operation Late Checkout'

The Indian River County Sheriff announces the results of a four-day human trafficking investigation called "Operation Late Checkout."

Eric Flowers says more than 50 arrests were made last week with the help of agencies across the state.

Charges include prostitution and drugs and several potential victims of human trafficking were found.

"A lot of it is stuff that just goes unnoticed. You know, unfortunately we can't blast out all the details of what happens on some of these cases. And so it just doesn't get heard. And so it hurts us. It hurts our hearts when we see these cases and we see these kids."

Sheriff Flowers says that, so far, none of the suspects is charged with human trafficking, but more arrests are expected.