'Funding A Genocide!' Anti-Israel Protesters Show Up At PBC Budget Hearing Leading To Arrest

A Palestinian-American human rights attorney and Rutgers University professor was arrested at a Palm Beach County budget hearing this week.

Noura Erakat is charged with misdemeanor trespassing after being removed from the County Commission chambers Tuesday night.

She and several others were trying to speak against the county's record $1 billion investment in Israel Bonds. They were told that was not being taken up, and shouted at commissioners.

"You guys are funding a genocide, help fund a genocide. Remove me if you want, but I'll never stop speaking..."

One-by-one, as the organized protesters tried to speak out against the investment, commissioners would cut them off. One man shouted "A billion dollars is more than anyone in this room will see!"