Palm Beach County Presses Pause On FAA Lawsuit Over Mar-A-Lago Flight Restrictions

Palm Beach County Commissioners have voted to pause the county's lawsuit against the FAA over flight restrictions put into place year-round near Mar-a-Lago.

County attorneys say $254,000 in taxpayer money has already been spent on the suit that some commissioners like Maria Marino feel won't go anywhere.

"I don't see us becoming victors in this lawsuit so I would vote not to continue."

During Tuesday's County Commission meeting, some members like Marino wanted to scrap the lawsuit altogether. But that's not how Commissioner Gregg Weiss feels.

"I just think to walk away from our residents right now when all we have to do is put this on pause. It doesn't cost us anymore money...is the right thing to do."

The vote was 4 to 3 in favor of pausing but not ending the lawsuit filed last year to stop planes from flying over neighborhoods that never had them before.

The flight paths were changed to protect President Trump and his Palm Beach estate and now the FAA is attempting to make the restrictions permanent.

The agency is giving the public until October 2nd to submit comments.

The Commission is directing the staff to compile comments to bring to the federal agency.