FHP: Badly Decomposed Body Found Along NB Exit Ramp From I-95 To 45th St.

The discovery of a dead body along I-95 is under investigation.

The badly decomposed remains of a man were found near the exit ramp of the northbound lanes at 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

FHP says a crew arrived after 7 to do survey and cleanup work and workers noticed a strong odor. They found the body and called 911. While investigators say there are no immediate signs of foul play, an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

It appears the man was homeless, as a small makeshift shelter was found nearby, along with clothing and personal items. But he had no identification and a standard visual ID is impossible due to the body's condition. Officials will use DNA and dental records to identify him.

The exit ramp was shut down during the investigation.