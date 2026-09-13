Florida Driver License Agency Admits Hacker Attack

TALLAHASSEE, FL -- After reports of a data breach, the state agency that handles driver licenses, admits it's been hacked.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said in a Friday news release that it learned of a data breach by an "international cybercriminal ring" a week earlier, on September 4th.

FLHSMV says it "mitigated" the breach

The agency says hackers accessed a login acquired through a Plant City Police Department user's personal device.

This comes after a group known for cyberextortion schemes, claimed responsibility and posted what it said was the driving record of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

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