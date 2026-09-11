Remember Those Lost On 9/11 - List Of Ceremonies In Palm Beach & Treasure Coast

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks. There are a number of ceremonies going on in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast to remember those lost.

The Retro Fitness 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb got underway at 5 a.m. and events run through the day at Retro Fitness in Delray Beach in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The event invites first responders, gym members and community residents to climb 110 flights, or 2,071 steps, representing the height of the World Trade Center towers and honoring the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Wellington Remembrance Ceremony at the Wellington Amphitheater starting at 8:46 a.m., featuring a keynote address by Lt. Col. Todd Beer, the Air Force One pilot for President George W. Bush on 9/11.

The FAU Memorial and Stair Climb at Flagler Credit Union Stadium in Boca Raton with an 8:00 a.m. ceremony followed by a 10-round, 2,050-step stair climb challenge symbolizing the Twin Towers.

The Lake Worth Beach Ceremony at the Cultural Plaza at 8:40 a.m. with a traditional ringing of a fire bell 30 times to honor the fallen.

The Indian River County 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. this morning. That's happening at the Indian River County Fairgrounds. Hosted by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, this communitywide memorial ceremony will honor the nearly 3,000 victims of the attacks and recognize the courage and sacrifice of first responders who responded to the tragedy.

And tomorrow, the West Palm Beach Memorial Stair Climb is happening in downtown West Palm Beach at 8 a.m. It's happening at 515 North Flagler Drive to honor first responders.

Click Here for more details on these events and more ceremonies.