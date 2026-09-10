Stuart City Commissioner Proposes Board Work For Free After Vote To Rehire Fired City Manager

A Stuart city leader has a novel idea. City Commissioner Sean Reed proposes that he and the rest of the commissioners work without pay.

"We as elected officials give up our paychecks for the next two years to pay back taxpayers."

Reed made the suggestion during last night's meeting after voting against rehiring former City Manager Michael Mortell. The contract for Mortell was approved in a 3 to 2 vote by the board, nearly a year after the commission fired him without cause.

Mortell was paid $102,000 in severance and his replacement Michael Giardino is being paid about $75,000 severance after he was fired last month.

Reed says the roughly $20,000 salaries could be saved to pay back residents for those severance payment costs.

"My position is truly public service. I don't need a paycheck to continue to do what I do for the, my constituents that support me."

It will be taken up at a meeting next month.

Click Here to watch this portion of the City Commission meeting.