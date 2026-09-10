Judge's Rec On Former Viral Boca Raton Nurse Who Wished Leavitt A 'Tear' During Childbirth

A former Boca Raton labor and delivery nurse should be given a reprimand and a fine. That's the recommendation of an administrative law judge regarding Lexie Lawler.

Lawler famously posted a TikTok video in January, wishing that then-pregnant White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt should have a gruesome and difficult birth experience.

After that video went viral, Attorney General James Uthmeier said the Department of Health should yank Lawler's license and the DOH followed up with a suspension.

Judge Robert Cohen says the Board of Nursing should reprimand Lawler, fine her $250, require her to take a course on social media use and pay back the costs of the investigation and prosecution of the case.

The judge wrote that Lawler learned from the experience and even lost her employment with Baptist Health Regional Hospital, so a small fine should suffice.

Lawler's attorney says she's disappointed in the recommendation because her comments were not directed towards a patient.