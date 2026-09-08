JetBlue Flights Between Vero Beach & New York's JFK End This Week

JetBlue will no longer fly to New York's JFK from Vero Beach, starting tomorrow.

Less than a year after starting the flights between those cities, the airline says demand just hasn't materialized as much as it had hoped. JetBlue will continue to fly between Boston's Logan International and Vero Beach Regional Airport.

Those daily flights and the ones to John F. Kennedy International were added last December.

Travelers along the Treasure Coast can still fly to New York City by driving north to Orlando International or south to President Donald J. Trump International.