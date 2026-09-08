Guy Fieri Serves Food To PBSO Deputies & First Responders On Labor Day

Part-time Palm Beach County resident and Mayor of Flavortown, Guy Fieri was busy over the Labor Day weekend.
The restauranteur was serving food to Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies and other first responders on Peanut Island yesterday. It was his way of saying thank you to those who traded in their Labor Day plans to help keep the community safe.
PBSO says it was grateful for the recognition, but even more proud of the men and women who spent the holiday serving the community.
The agency thanks Fieri for supporting local first responders and for what it calls the "incredible hospitality."