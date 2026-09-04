Dolly Parton Tribute Plays Out At Regal Movie Theaters Across The State This Weekend

A tribute to the late Dolly Parton is happening at movie theaters across the state this Labor Day weekend.
In addition to her 1989 film "Steel Magnolias," Dolly's 1982 performance in "The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas" is playing at Regal Cinemas.
That musical co-starred the late Burt Reynolds, who lived almost his entire life in Florida.
The movie theater chain is showing the films as a way to celebrate the legacy of Parton, who passed away on August 25th at the age of 80.
While what was possibly her most popular movie, "9 to 5," is not being shown on the big screen, the ticket price of $9.25 is a nod to that one...as in 9-2-5.
All proceeds benefit Dolly's Imagination Library, which provides free books to young kids.
The tribute runs through Wednesday, September 9th at 21 Regal theaters in Florida. Locations include South Florida, the Orlando-area, the Tampa Bay region and Southwest Florida.
Check out the Regal website or download the Regal app to find showtimes.