Palm Beach County Worker Accused Of Nazi Salute Now Fired

A Palm Beach County employee accused of making a Nazi salute and saying 'Heil Hitler' during a traffic encounter is now terminated.

The county Building Department employee has not been identified, but he was previously placed on administrative leave after the allegations were reported last month.

The county's Public Affairs Director says the employee has until the end of the day on Friday to appeal the decion.

The person who shared the photo of the man in a county vehicle, appearing to be in the midst of the Nazi salute claims Hebrew writing was visible on their rear window. The post went viral on social media.

The county administrator says there is 'no place for antisemitism, hatred or discrimination in Palm Beach County government.'