GOP Nominee For Governor Byron Donalds: 'Pull The Plug' On Flock Cameras

Byron Donalds supports removing Flock cameras.
The Southwest Florida Congressman and Republican nominee for governor addressed voters at a Q&A campaign event in Delray Beach yesterday and took a question about the AI-enabled license plate readers.
He says 'the privacy of our people is not up for debate. We want to empower law enforcement to have the tools that they need, but when you see these abuses you gotta pull the plug."
The Florida Department of Transportation has called for all Flock cameras on state roadways to be taken down.