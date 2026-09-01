Second Convention Center Hotel Coming To West Palm Beach

Tourism in Palm Beach County is expected to get a boost from a recent decision by some local city leaders.

The West Palm Beach City Commission has unanimously approved plans to build a second major hotel near the County Convention Center.

Related Ross, the developer owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, will construct the 18-story, 400 room hotel at the nearby CityPlace along Rosemary Avenue. The space has been used for overflow parking for the last decade.

The Curio-branded hotel will include a two-story meeting and event space and a 7,300 square foot restaurant. No word on when construction is slated to begin.

