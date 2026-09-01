Months After Teacher Raises Lead To Layoffs, Union Negotiating With PBC Schools Again

Just four months after the Palm Beach County School Board approved 3.5 percent pay raises for teachers, leading to the elimination of 76 media clerk positions, negotiations are underway for another year of teacher pay.

The superintendent had warned of layoffs if the raise was approved, due to a loss of state funding that was tied to nearly 7,000 students leaving district schools. Now, despite enrollment dropping by another 7,000 students this school year, the local teachers union believes they can get their members another pay hike.

The school district and the Classroom Teachers Association has already held their first bargaining session.

The union president says he is optimistic that an agreement can be reached.