Suspended PBC Clerk Of Court Remains On Ballot & Hires Weinstein Attorney

The name of the suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of Court and Comptroller will be on the November ballot.

Mike Caruso is in the Orange County Jail on charges that he sexually abused a young boy in his family, but the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections confirms that the results of last week's primary have now been certified and she never received notice of withdrawl.

Local Republicans can choose a replacement candidate to go against the Democrat on the ballot, if Caruso does eventually drop out of the race. But that person's name cannot be on the ballot at this point and any vote for Caruso would go to the GOP-chosen candidate.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Caruso says he has hired Harvey Weinstein's former attorney, Donna Rotunno, to help him fight the charges.

Rotunno defended Weinstein during his 2020 New York sexual assault and rape trial.