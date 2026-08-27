5,000 Complaints, Threats Registered Against DJT International Airport

It's been nearly two months since President Donald J. Trump International Airport became the new name for what we knew for decades as PBIA and the county says more than 5,000 comments and complaints have been logged about the airport's name change.

County Administrator Joe Abruzzo says 46 threats were seen as credible enough to warrant referring them to law enforcement out of an abundance of caution because of their 'concerning or hostile nature.' But Abruzzo says the county has not been advised that any of those communications has been determined to constitute a credible threat by authorities at this time.

Still, county officials say the threats are leading to discussions about potentially expanding security measures at the airport, including additional fencing, cameras, poles to block vehicles from entering pedestrian zones and other "comprehensive security improvements."